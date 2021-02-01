Ombudsman of Armenia: Rights of Armenian citizens should be at the core of decisions in border determination process

The rights of Armenian citizens should be at the core of decisions in the process of determining Armenia’s state borders, Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan said in a statement late on Sunday.
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The full text of his statement is below.
"When in 1923, in order to artificially separate Armenia from Artsakh, “Red Kurdistan” was formed, the border disputes with Zangezur of the Armenian SSR intensified. One of the main concerns consistently raised by the people of Zangezur at the time was the issue of the rights of the villagers to the lands, along with the winter and summer time pastures and gardens.
For example, in October of 1925, a member of the State Committee of the Armenian SSR, A. Yerznkyan, by way of a reference stated that the areas West of the border with Meghri and Karyagino (Jabrayil) were mainly winter pastures, which were actually used by the residents of the villages of Kapan and Meghri without grasslands. One of the main reasons was that without these pastures, the livestock of the villages in the referenced regions would be paralyzed.
In 1924, 1926, 1929, and 1935 sessions of the local commission of the USSR tasked with resolving the border disputes and relevant issues, it is clear from the materials memorializing the efforts of these years, that discussions pertaining to the rights of the villagers of the USSR have repeatedly been woefully inadequate. For example, Zangezur's scarcity of "village-to-village" connections (administrative, economic, etc.) was ignored, and without an accounting of the difficulties that might arise for the rights of villagers.