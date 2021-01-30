Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 15 more fallen soldiers found during search operations

15 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in the battle zones on January 29, official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: 13 of the bodies were found in Jrakan (Jabrayil) section, 1 in Martuni region. The other body has been transferred by the Azerbaijani side to the Armenian side.

Forensic examination will be carried out to identify them.

So far, a total of 1344 bodies of fallen servicemen and civilians have been found as a result of the search operations.

On Saturday, the search and rescue teams will work in the Hadrut region and Syunik Province of Armenia.