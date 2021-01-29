Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk said, according to TASS news agency.

January 29, 2021, 13:51 Trilateral working group on Karabakh to hold its first meeting on January 30

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The group is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev from the Azerbaijani side, and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan from the Armenian side.

"The topics are determined in the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. First of all, let's look at the problems of development and restoration of transport infrastructure," TASS cited him as saying.

The Deputy Prime Minister assessed such unblocking as extremely difficult work, since, according to him, there are many-many issues that should be resolved and settled. Nevertheless, Grigoryan pointed out, it is quite possible to solve the task.

To remind, the working group was set up under provision 9 of the November 9, 2020 joint statement of the three leaders with an aim of unblocking all economic and transport links in the region. The working group is co-chaired by the three countries’ deputy prime ministers.