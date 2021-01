Only three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours in Artsakh, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 2322, the country’s health authorities announced.

January 29, 2021, 11:34 3 new COVID cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: 42 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

The total death toll stands at 31.