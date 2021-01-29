Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

59 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 166,728, the ministry of healthcare said today.

59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: 265 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 156,910.

2 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3069.

The number of active cases is 5984.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 765 (3 new such cases).


     

Politics

EU welcomes return of 5 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan, calls for immediate release of remaining 57

The European Union has welcomed the return of 5 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan and called on to immediately release the remaining servicemen, Lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano said on Twitter.

All news from section

Trilateral working group on Karabakh to hold its first meeting on January 30

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk said, according to TASS news agency....

Russian Ambassador visits Armenia’s defense ministry on Army Day

On the occasion of the Armenian Army Day, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin visited today...

Armenian FM hopes growing int’l pressure on Azerbaijan will lead to release of PoWs

In order to speak about stability, security and peace in the region it is first of all necessary to create...

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

Armenia MP at PACE: What should be done when CoE member state Azerbaijan violates international law?

What should be done when a member state of the Council of Europe (CoE) violates fundamental human rights...

Armenia highlights high level of political dialogue with Iran, says Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian calls the Armenian-Iranian agenda comprehensive, based on the...

Economy

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says on Monday in his video statement during the Davos Agenda summit, TASS news agency reported.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Society

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office updates interim report on killing of civilians by Azerbaijani forces

The Human Rights Ombudsman's staff of the Republic of Artsakh has updated the interim report on the cases of killing of civilians by the Azerbaijani armed forces including also the cases found after December 22, 2020, as a result of search operations, the Ombudsman’s Office informs.

All news from section

3 new COVID cases confirmed in Artsakh

Only three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours in Artsakh, bringing the cumulative...

59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

59 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Armenian Apostolic Church makes efforts for returning POWs from Azerbaijan – His Holiness Garegin II

The Armenian Apostolic Church is making all possible efforts for returning the prisoners of war from...

8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

“We are indebted to our heroic martyrs” – Armenian President addresses message on Army Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the occasion of the 29th anniversary...

242 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

242 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Military

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 8 more fallen soldiers found during search operations

As a result of the search operations carried out on Thursday, the rescuers of Artsakh have found the bodies of eight more fallen servicemen, the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations informs.

All news from section

5 war prisoners return to Armenia

By the mediation of the Russian side and as a result of the efforts of the Armenian National Security...

More bodies of war casualties found in Artsakh

Three more soldiers' bodies have been found during searches in Artsakh.

Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijan transferred bodies of another 31 fallen servicemen

In the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the Azerbaijani side handed over the bodies of 31 more fallen servicemen...

Russian-Turkish Joint Center to monitor NK ceasefire with drones

The Russian servicemen, who will be part of the Russian-Turkish joint center for monitoring the ceasefire...

No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border, situation is stable – defense ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

More bodies of 2020 Artsakh War casualties found

The Azerbaijani side handed over the dead body of one serviceman to the Armenian side.

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office updates interim report on killing of civilians by Azerbaijani forces
EU welcomes return of 5 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan, calls for immediate release of remaining 57
Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar
Trilateral working group on Karabakh to hold its first meeting on January 30
No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The village of Karmir Shuka
The village of Karmir Shuka
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

All news from section

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office publishes report on threat to Armenian cultural heritage

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

All news from section

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

All news from section

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

Pentagon doubts advisability of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by May

All news from section

US calls for withdrawal of Russian, Turkish troops from Libya

Russia reports 19,138 daily coronavirus cases

Senate confirms Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Most Read

month

week

day

Search