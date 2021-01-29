Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 8 more fallen soldiers found during search operations

As a result of the search operations carried out on Thursday, the rescuers of Artsakh have found the bodies of eight more fallen servicemen, the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The bodies have not been identified, forensic examination will be carried out.

So far, a total of 1329 bodies have been found as a result of the search operations, 15 of which are civilians according to preliminary data.

Today the search operations continue in Martuni, Hadrut and Jrakan (Jabrayil) sections”, the statement said.