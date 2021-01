By the mediation of the Russian side and as a result of the efforts of the Armenian National Security Service, 5 prisoners of war are returning to the Motherland, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

January 28, 2021, 18:07 5 war prisoners return to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Today another Armenian 62 POWs held a telephone conversation with their relatives'', Avinyan wrote.