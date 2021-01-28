Russian Ambassador visits Armenia’s defense ministry on Army Day

On the occasion of the Armenian Army Day, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin visited today the defense ministry where he met with minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, the Armenian defense ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ambassador congratulated Harutyunyan and Gasparyan on the occasion of Army Day, wished success and attached importance to the strategic level of Armenia-Russia relations in the defense sector.