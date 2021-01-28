Armenian Apostolic Church makes efforts for returning POWs from Azerbaijan – His Holiness Garegin II

The Armenian Apostolic Church is making all possible efforts for returning the prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, told reporters during the visit to the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of the Armenian Army Day.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are making all efforts to be able to contribute to the return of our captured sons”, he said.

Asked whether it is possible that the Armenian Apostolic Church applies to Pope Francis over the issue of POWs, His Holiness Garegin II said they are discussing this issue and are taking proper actions.