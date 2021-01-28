Armenian FM hopes growing int’l pressure on Azerbaijan will lead to release of PoWs

In order to speak about stability, security and peace in the region it is first of all necessary to create an atmosphere of trust, and this in turn requires the repatriation of the Armenian PoWs held in Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “An atmosphere of trust is created in the event of solving highly important issues, first of all the issue of the release of our captives. I think Azerbaijan ought to understand that this is a humanitarian issue and if this issue continues being manipulated, I am sure it will be problematic for Azerbaijan,” Aivazian said.

FM Aivazian said the governmental inter-departmental task force is working every day over this issue.

“If you’ve noticed the international pressure is growing every day and I hope Azerbaijan will understand that this issue must have an urgent resolution,” the FM said.