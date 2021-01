Three more soldiers' bodies have been found during searches in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Two remains were found in the Martuni region and one in the Jrakan region,” Internal Affairs Ministry’s Emergency Situations service spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan said.

Searches will continue today in Jrakan and Hadrut.

A total of 1,321 bodies have been found since the beginning of the search.