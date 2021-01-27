What should be done when a member state of the Council of Europe (CoE) violates fundamental human rights and international law?

January 27, 2021, 14:47 Armenia MP at PACE: What should be done when CoE member state Azerbaijan violates international law?

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tatev Hayrapetyan, a member of the Armenian delegation, asked this in her address at the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

She noted that two months after the signing of the statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, Azerbaijan is refusing to return the Armenian prisoners of war.

“When we are talking about procedures, I want to ask a question to all of us: what to do if a member state of the Council of Europe is violating the fundamental human rights for years? We have witnessed how Azerbaijan has used the “caviar diplomacy” to hide its dictatorial reality and human rights violations. We had reports on this topic. We all remember the case of Luca Volonte. The latter was sentenced to four yours in prison for taking bribes from Azerbaijani officials. Volonte is just the tip of the “iceberg”, in fact the matter is much deeper”, the Armenian MP said.

According to her, the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against the peaceful civilians of Artsakh, which was accompanied by war crimes, has been completed with the mediation of the Russian side, however two months after the signing of the statement on the ceasefire Azerbaijan is refusing to return the Armenian POWs.

She noted that the European Court of Human Rights has taken an interim measure with respect to a group of Armenian POWs, demanding that Azerbaijan provide relevant information about them. But four days later, one of these POWs was brutally killed.

“This is unprecedented and is a gross violation of the human rights convention. As a female lawmaker I also want to emphasize that there is also a woman captive in Azerbaijan. The only fault of my compatriot Maral Najaryan is that she is Armenian and was delivering bread to our soldiers who were defending the peaceful population of Artsakh.

Dear colleagues,

This debate is about values. The CoE member state is violating the fundamental human rights and the international law and I want to ask a question: what to do to prevent it?” she added.