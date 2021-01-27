The results of Azerbaijan’s aggression can’t create grounds for lasting peace. Armenia FM

Armenia doesn’t find that the results of Azerbaijan’s aggression and the use of force against Artsakh could create grounds for lasting peace or be considered as an opportunity for regional cooperation, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Now our region is facing new, most serious challenges which were created as a result of Azerbaijan’s dangerous attempt to solve the Karabakh conflict through force. Armenia doesn’t find that the results of Azerbaijan’s aggression and the use of force against Artsakh could create grounds for lasting peace or be considered as an opportunity for regional cooperation.

Iran is an important country in the region, and we respect Iran's approach to building its relations with its immediate neighbors.

However, we would like to emphasize once again that only a lasting peace that addresses the interests of all—where there are no 'winners and losers', so-called 'victories or defeats’—can create real guarantees for promoting security, stability, and development in the region," said Aivazian.