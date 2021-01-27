In the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the Azerbaijani side handed over the bodies of 31 more fallen servicemen to the Armenian side,reported the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations.

January 27, 2021, 10:19 Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijan transferred bodies of another 31 fallen servicemen

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azeri authorities did not reveal where the bodies were found.

A medical examination is underway to identify the bodies. According to preliminary information the deceased are reservists who were drafted during the war.

To date, 1,318 such bodies have been retrieved, 15 of which, according to preliminary data, are of civilians, whereas the rest are of servicemen, reservists or volunteers who participated in the recent hostilities.