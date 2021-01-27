Russian-Turkish Joint Center to monitor NK ceasefire with drones

The Russian servicemen, who will be part of the Russian-Turkish joint center for monitoring the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities’ at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, are undergoing training and getting ready to leave for Azerbaijan, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The joint monitoring center will be located in Azerbaijan.

During the training the servicemen are studying the joint center’s structure, purpose, missions and functions, the order of organizing the work, as well as the culture, traditions and peculiarities of the country where the mission will be carried out. The personnel of the joint center will carry out monitoring of the situation and supervision of the adherence to the ceasefire with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.