Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Vladimir Vardanyan has raised the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war detained by Azerbaijan, as well as criticized Azerbaijan’s racist policy in his remarks at the Parliament Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

January 26, 2021, 17:45 ‘We cannot tolerate existence of racist state in Council of Europe’ – Armenian MP says at PACE

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The lawmaker reminded that after the ceasefire the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has accepted several appeals on applying an interim measure, urging the Azerbaijani authorities to provide respective information about the Armenian prisoners of war. “Till today the ECHR has not received anything. Till now Azerbaijan refuses to provide minimal information about the physical condition of the Armenian prisoners of war”, he said.

Vladimir Vardanyan noted that that people are being held captive in Azerbaijan not because they have committed any crime, but because of being Armenian. “Can you imagine that in the 21st century we can have a member of the Council of Europe which has a state policy of racist discrimination against Armenians?” the lawmaker said.

He emphasized the importance of the implementation of the ECHR rulings, calling for uniting efforts on releasing the Armenian POWs.

“I think that we cannot tolerate the existence of a racist state in the Council of Europe. And all states of the Council of Europe should respect the ECHR and its rulings”, the Armenian MP said.