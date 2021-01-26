Iranian FM: Sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Monday in a Twitter message that the negotiations with Azeri officials were “very fruitful” and that “sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements", IRNA news agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Just finished extensive and very fruitful conversations in Baku on bilateral ties and regional cooperation with President Ilham Aliyev,Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and FM Jeyhun Bayramov,” wrote Zarif, who arrived in Baku late on Sunday and is scheduled to leave Moscow for talks with the Russian officials.

He added, "Recipe for sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements - including transit corridors benefiting all."