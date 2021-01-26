Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

January 26, 2021, 16:46 Armenian minister, Russian Ambassador discuss return of POWs from Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister Piloyan highly appreciated the developments of cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia and attached importance to effective cooperation in the sphere of humanitarian aid, the support shown to the restoration of civilian infrastructures and the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Russian Ambassador has also touched upon the aforementioned priorities of the cooperation.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the activities and current programs of the Armenian-Russian humanitarian response center operating in Yerevan. The intensification of efforts for the return of captives and the search for deceased and missing persons was in focus.