Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Artsakh President introduces interior minister to newly formed ministry’s staff

On 26 January, President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the newly established Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh and introduced Minister Karen Sargsyan to the ministry staff.

Artsakh President introduces interior minister to newly formed ministry’s staff

Artsakh President introduces interior minister to newly formed ministry’s staff

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President thanked the staff of the State Service for Emergency Situations and the police for their excellent service during the difficult period of the recent war, emphasizing that these agencies had important functions to perform in peacetime as well. (The Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations and the Police have been merged within a single agency: the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Harutyunyan noted that the issues of the employees of this new ministry will always be in the center of the government's attention.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that they will continue to fight for the international recognition of Artsakh's independence, whereas its any status as part of Azerbaijan is impossible and unacceptable.


     

Politics

Russian Ambassador visits Armenia’s defense ministry on Army Day

On the occasion of the Armenian Army Day, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin visited today the defense ministry where he met with minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, the Armenian defense ministry said.

All news from section

Armenian FM hopes growing int’l pressure on Azerbaijan will lead to release of PoWs

In order to speak about stability, security and peace in the region it is first of all necessary to create...

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

Armenia MP at PACE: What should be done when CoE member state Azerbaijan violates international law?

What should be done when a member state of the Council of Europe (CoE) violates fundamental human rights...

Armenia highlights high level of political dialogue with Iran, says Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian calls the Armenian-Iranian agenda comprehensive, based on the...

German FM: Karabakh is not the only conflict in which Syrian fighters appear to be playing a role

“On the question of Syrian fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict; we are aware of the reports that...

The results of Azerbaijan’s aggression can’t create grounds for lasting peace. Armenia FM

Armenia doesn’t find that the results of Azerbaijan’s aggression and the use of force against Artsakh...

Economy

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says on Monday in his video statement during the Davos Agenda summit, TASS news agency reported.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Society

Armenian Apostolic Church makes efforts for returning POWs from Azerbaijan – His Holiness Garegin II

The Armenian Apostolic Church is making all possible efforts for returning the prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, told reporters during the visit to the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of the Armenian Army Day.

All news from section

8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

“We are indebted to our heroic martyrs” – Armenian President addresses message on Army Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the occasion of the 29th anniversary...

242 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

242 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Catholicos of All Armenians addresses message on Army Day

His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has addressed a message on...

Armenia and Russia to restart air travel from February 1

Armenia and Russia are resuming regular bilateral air communication from February 1, Prime Minister Nikol...

Artsakh reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

21 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

Military

More bodies of war casualties found in Artsakh

Three more soldiers' bodies have been found during searches in Artsakh.

All news from section

Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijan transferred bodies of another 31 fallen servicemen

In the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the Azerbaijani side handed over the bodies of 31 more fallen servicemen...

Russian-Turkish Joint Center to monitor NK ceasefire with drones

The Russian servicemen, who will be part of the Russian-Turkish joint center for monitoring the ceasefire...

No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border, situation is stable – defense ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

More bodies of 2020 Artsakh War casualties found

The Azerbaijani side handed over the dead body of one serviceman to the Armenian side.

More bodies of 2020 Artsakh War casualties found

The Azerbaijani side handed over the dead body of one serviceman to the Armenian side.

Stable operational situation with no incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Russian Ambassador visits Armenia’s defense ministry on Army Day
Russia reports 19,138 daily coronavirus cases
Armenian Apostolic Church makes efforts for returning POWs from Azerbaijan – His Holiness Garegin II
Armenian FM hopes growing int’l pressure on Azerbaijan will lead to release of PoWs
8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The village of Karmir Shuka
The village of Karmir Shuka
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office publishes report on threat to Armenian cultural heritage

All news from section

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

All news from section

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Diaspora

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

All news from section

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

International

Russia reports 19,138 daily coronavirus cases

All news from section

Senate confirms Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Iranian FM: Sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements

Russia confirms 18,241 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest since October 31

Most Read

month

week

day

Search