Artsakh President introduces interior minister to newly formed ministry’s staff

On 26 January, President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the newly established Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh and introduced Minister Karen Sargsyan to the ministry staff.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President thanked the staff of the State Service for Emergency Situations and the police for their excellent service during the difficult period of the recent war, emphasizing that these agencies had important functions to perform in peacetime as well. (The Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations and the Police have been merged within a single agency: the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Harutyunyan noted that the issues of the employees of this new ministry will always be in the center of the government's attention.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that they will continue to fight for the international recognition of Artsakh's independence, whereas its any status as part of Azerbaijan is impossible and unacceptable.