World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says on Monday in his video statement during the Davos Agenda summit, TASS news agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "More than 2 million people have died, and we are in the worst economic crisis for nearly a century," Guterres noted.

At the same time, the world has an opportunity in 2021 to use the recovery "from the COVID-19 pandemic to move from fragilities to resilience," the UN chief says. "Governments, international organizations, the private sector and civil society need to work together," he noted.

"In 2021 we must address these fragilities and put the world on track," the UN Secretary-General added.