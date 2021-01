The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 65 more troops who were killed in action in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War, bringing the number of identified KIAs to 1997.

January 26, 2021, 11:35 Artsakh Defense Army reports 65 more casualties

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who had fallen while fending off the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish-mercenary military aggression against Artsakh.