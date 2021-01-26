The Azerbaijani side handed over the dead body of one serviceman to the Armenian side.

January 26, 2021, 11:05 More bodies of 2020 Artsakh War casualties found

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hunan Tadevosyan, Head of Information and Public Relations Department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, informed.

"The Azerbaijani side transferred one body in Mataghis. His identity became known from his driver's license. He is Ashot [son of] Levon Khachatryan, born in 1993; he participated in the war as a reserve soldier.

The bodies of another three servicemen were found in Jrakan [Jabrayil],” Tadevosyan said, adding that the identification is in process.

Since the search operations began after the war ended, the Artsakh authorities have retrieved 1287 bodies from the combat zones of the 2020 Artsakh War.

"Today, two teams will conduct search operations in the direction of Hadrut,” he said.