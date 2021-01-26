Google employees to form global labor union

Google workers from across the globe are forming a union alliance, weeks after employees at the search engine giant and other units of parent company Alphabet Inc formed a labor union for US and Canadian offices, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: UNI Global Union, which represents about 20 million workers globally, said on Monday it helped form Alpha Global, Google's union alliance that includes multiple countries such as the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and the UK.

“The problems at Alphabet ... are not limited to any one country, and must be addressed on a global level,” UNI’s General Secretary Christy Hoffman said.