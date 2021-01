Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

January 26, 2021, 09:58 Lars road open for all types of vehicles

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Department of Crisis Management Center of the Republic of North Ossetia informed.

500 trucks are accumulated on Russian side of Lars checkpoint.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.