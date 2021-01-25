First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosted in his house Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, reports Arman Musinyan, the spokesperson of Levon Ter-Petrosyan, wrote on his Facebook page.

January 25, 2021, 18:17 First Armenian President discusses with Russian Ambassador issue of returning POWs

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During the nearly one-and-a-half-hour conversation, the interlocutors touched upon several issues of mutual interest in the context of Armenian-Russian relations, including the urgent need for the return of prisoners of war being kept in Azerbaijan which will really help improve the moods of the societies in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia and specify the future steps for normalization in the region.''