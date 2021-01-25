Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will discuss the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian foreign ministry reports.
Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “On January 26 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow. They are expected to discuss a number of key issues of the international and regional agenda, including the situation in and around Nagorno Karabakh”, the ministry said in a statement.
The Iranian FM is paying a regional visit. Today he has arrived in Azerbaijan and will also visit Armenia, Georgia and Russia.