Armenian MP staging protest outside PACE session to raise the issue of Armenian prisoners

Member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Edmon Marukyan staged a protest in front of the doors to PACE session hall, as the Assembly started its winter session on Monday in Strasbourg. Marukyan held a poster reading "Freedom to Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan."

January 25, 2021, 16:31

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS:The Armenian MP shared the video from the scene on his Facebook account, saying: “We started the PACE session by raising our voice of protest and demanding to exert international pressure upon Azerbaijan with the demand of immediately releasing the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives.''