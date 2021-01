Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Baku as part of his regional visit, the Azerbaijani media report.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Iranian FM has already met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Iranian FM will visit Yerevan on January 27. He will also pay a visit to Georgia and Russia.