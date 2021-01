President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on making an addition and amendments to the presidential decree on the structure of the government of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the new decree, the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations and the Police will be merged within a single agency: the Ministry of Internal Affairs.