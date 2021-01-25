For parents of children with disabilities, accessing support services is crucial. But in times of unrest, such services can be disrupted. In Armenia, Source Foundation, with UNICEF support, is offering the chance for children with disabilities from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to access vital rehabilitation and care services, as well as offering their carers psychosocial support and learning opportunities, UNICEF Armenia reports.

January 25, 2021, 11:19 UNICEF supports children with disabilities from Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: With UNICEF’s support, children with disabilities who fled the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with their mothers now receive much needed rehabilitation and care services five days a week, from 10.00 am to 5:00 pm. Transportation services are provided so that children can attend individual and group programmes, and each child also receives a nutritious meal.

“There is a need to scale this up – every community across the country should have similar services in place for children with disabilities," UNICEF Education Officer Maya Simonyan said.