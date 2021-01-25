Armenia SC Secretary congratulates Jake Sullivan on appointment as Biden’s National Security Advisor

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan sent a congratulatory letter to Jake Sullivan on his appointment as National Security Advisor to the President of the United States of America, Mr. Grigoryan’s Office informs.
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter reads as follows:
“Dear Mr. Sullivan,
Please accept my warmest congratulations on your appointment as National Security Advisor to the President of the United States.
I hope to meet with you soon to discuss the Armenian-American partnership to make it more inclusive and comprehensive”.