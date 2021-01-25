2 more bodies have been found during the search operations on January 24, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said, adding that according to the preliminary data one of them is a civilian found in the territory of Tumi village in Hadrut region.

January 25, 2021, 10:15 Artsakh emergency service: 2 more dead bodies found during search operations

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: A forensic medical examination was ordered to identify the bodies.

So far, a total of 1283 bodies have been found in the battle zones as a result of the search operations. 15 of them are civilians who either have been murdered or killed in shelling.

Search operations are currently in progress in Varanda village of Fizuli, Jrakan village of the Jabrayil region, and the Hadrut region, as well as in the direction of Mataghis village.