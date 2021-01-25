Trump spends his first weekend as ex-president playing golf at his West Palm Beach club after date is set for his impeachment trial

Donald Trump spent his first weekend as the former president of the United States indulging in his favorite pastime, and at one point, waving at a crowd of supporters as they welcomed him back to his second home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump was seen playing a couple rounds of golf on Saturday at his West Palm Beach club golf course, one of his top vacation destinations away from the White House, the Daily Mail reports.

The former president wore his signature red 'Make America Great Again' campaign cap and a white polo shirt as he golfed, before being transported to his Mar-a-Lago resort - his new permanent home.

Upon his return, Trump was greeted by a small crowd of supporters, some of whom were carrying American flags as well as signs that read: 'Still My President!' and 'Trump Won!'

As his motorcade drove by, Trump flashed a smile and waved cheerfully at the group of adoring fans lining the road.

The outgoing president returned to the Sunshine State Wednesday morning as he refused to follow tradition and attend the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump had spent much of his time as president playing golf at his various courses across the country and around the world, but especially his West Palm Beach club.

He was on his course in Virginia when he learned he had lost the presidential election to Joe Biden on November 7.

And with his permanent move back to Mar-a-Lago coupled with his newfound lack of government employment he will be able to enjoy his favorite hobby even more.

It comes as House Democrats announced they have set the date for opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Trump over the Capitol riots.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday evening after reaching an agreement with Republicans, who had pushed for a delay to give Trump a chance to organize his legal team and prepare a defense on the sole charge of incitement of insurrection.