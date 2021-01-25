France, Czech Rep., Poland favor extending sanctions on Russia

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has called the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny a bad signal. He is impressed by the "success of the protests" in Russia. The French FM believes that the sanctions against Russia should be "really implemented", news.am reports, citing Kommersant.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with France Inter, Le Drian again called for "shedding light" on the circumstances of Navalny's poisoning.

For its part, the Czech Republic also will support, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, the proposal to expand the list of sanctions against people in Russia who are connection with the arrest of Navalny, stated the Czech FM Tomas Petricek, RIA Novosti reported.

"We will also consider it in bilateral relations with EU representatives," the Czech minister added.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also has called—on the eve of the EU foreign ministers' meeting—for pressuring Russia with sanctions and to limit the Russian Gazprom company’s opportunities in the EU.

"The only way to do that [to force Russia to change its policy] is to use sanctions without guns and bombs. Therefore, we are ready to work out a consensus on this issue," said the Polish president.

In this regard, Duda offered to act by putting pressure on Gazprom. The proposal was made in connection with the situation on Navalny amid discussing the idea of stopping the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which is also claimed by the United States.