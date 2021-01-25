Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Human Rights Defender of Armenia provides further evidence of deeply-rooted hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan

Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has provided further evidence of deeply-rooted hatred and enmity towards Armenians in Azerbaijan.

Human Rights Defender of Armenia provides further evidence of deeply-rooted hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan

Human Rights Defender of Armenia provides further evidence of deeply-rooted hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a Facebook post on Sunday, he presented the following posts of real Azerbaijani users of social media:

1) "Armenian women and Armenian children should be killed," says a member of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan.

2) I do not feel sorry for the Armenian child. The best Armenian is a dead Armenian.

3) The surviving Armenians must be killed and tortured before killing.

4) I want Armenians who have been stripped naked and raped.

5) Rogue Armenians must be killed and eliminated from this planet and all those who are on their side must be killed in the same way.

6) There should be no place for Armenians in this world. I hate them. All ruthless Armenians must be killed.

7) I just fell in love with the words of Ilham Aliyev that we are driving them away like dogs.

8) Not a single Armenian should remain alive in Karabakh.

9) Publication of the results of the survey of his children by an Azerbaijani parent:

Q. – Who is our enemy?
A. – Armenia.
Q. – How do we feel about them?
A. – Hate.
Q. – Raise your hands and repeat, we will drive you away from Karabakh like dogs.
A. – We will drive you away from Karabakh like dogs.

10) Mocking announcements with polls depicting a picture of a beheaded Armenian soldier on the Turkish-Azerbaijani special channel of Telergam, describing how users feel when they see a beheaded Armenian.

11) Other manifestations of hostility.

“The main issue here is that the same words are used in the mentioned publications as the Azerbaijani authorities and cultural figures. Moreover, both Azerbaijani and Turkish sources are in these publications.

“The same words are used by the Azerbaijani military in videos of torture and inhumane treatment of Armenians,” Tatoyan wrote.

The details are reflected in the 2020 Special Report of the ombudspersons of Armenia and Artsakh in accordance with the results of the monitoring carried out during the autumn war.


     

Politics

Armenia SC Secretary congratulates Jake Sullivan on appointment as Biden’s National Security Advisor

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan sent a congratulatory letter to Jake Sullivan on his appointment as National Security Advisor to the President of the United States of America, Mr. Grigoryan’s Office informs.

All news from section

Human Rights Defender of Armenia provides further evidence of deeply-rooted hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan

Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has provided further evidence of deeply-rooted...

Artsakh’s President receives delegation led by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on January 23 the delegation led by the High Commissioner...

Candidate for U.S. State Secretarya reaffirms Biden's promise over Armenian Genocide

President Biden’s nominee to serve as Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, confirmed that the incoming...

Artak Beglaryan discussed a number of humanitarian programs with Head of the ICRC Artsakh mission

On 21 January, Artak Beglaryan, Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President received Head of the...

Artak Beglaryan discussed a number of humanitarian programs with Head of the ICRC Artsakh mission

On 21 January, Artak Beglaryan, Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President received Head of the...

Armenian MFA spokeswoman comments on statement of Turkish FM

Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan has commented on the statement of Turkish foreign...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

All news from section

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

Society

UNICEF supports children with disabilities from Artsakh

For parents of children with disabilities, accessing support services is crucial. But in times of unrest, such services can be disrupted. In Armenia, Source Foundation, with UNICEF support, is offering the chance for children with disabilities from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to access vital rehabilitation and care services, as well as offering their carers psychosocial support and learning opportunities, UNICEF Armenia reports.

All news from section

More than 50,000 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) escort convoys of local residents and refugees every...

8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

Artsakh emergency service: 4 more dead bodies found, 3 of which are civilians

As a result of search and rescue operations yesterday, four more dead bodies were found, three of which...

Oxford scientists preparing to design new versions of COVID vaccine

The team behind the Oxford vaccine is preparing to design new versions of its jab in response to the...

9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

9 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

307 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

307 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Military

Artsakh emergency service: 2 more dead bodies found during search operations

2 more bodies have been found during the search operations on January 24, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said, adding that according to the preliminary data one of them is a civilian found in the territory of Tumi village in Hadrut region.

All news from section

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 5 more fallen servicemen found during search operations

During the search operations in the directions of the Fizuli-Mataghis-Hadrut-Jabrayil regions, the bodies...

Stable operational situation with no incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Stable operational situation maintained along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Artsakh emergency service: One fallen soldier found in Jabrayil

As a result of search operations yesterday, the body of a fallen soldier was found in Jabrayil; a forensic...

Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh held fire training classes

As part of planned combat training exercises, servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Stable operational situation maintained along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

UNICEF supports children with disabilities from Artsakh
Armenia SC Secretary congratulates Jake Sullivan on appointment as Biden’s National Security Advisor
Trump spends his first weekend as ex-president playing golf at his West Palm Beach club after date is set for his impeachment trial
Artsakh emergency service: 2 more dead bodies found during search operations
Human Rights Defender of Armenia provides further evidence of deeply-rooted hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The village of Karmir Shuka
The village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

All news from section

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

All news from section

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Diaspora

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

All news from section

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

International

Scotland’s leader vows to push for second independence vote

All news from section

France, Czech Rep., Poland favor extending sanctions on Russia

Trump spends his first weekend as ex-president playing golf at his West Palm Beach club after date is set for his impeachment trial

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatening Trump

Most Read

month

week

day

Search