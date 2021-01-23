During the search operations in the directions of the Fizuli-Mataghis-Hadrut-Jabrayil regions, the bodies of five more fallen servicemen were found in Fizuli. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, informed .

January 23, 2021, 10:57 Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 5 more fallen servicemen found during search operations

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bodies are unidentifiable, he said, adding forensic examination needs to be carried out to establish their identities.

The search operations continue in Talish, Mataghis, Fizuli and Kashatagh regions today, Tadevosyan added.