Olympic organisers hope the Covid-19 vaccine will mean the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games can take place in July - despite a newspaper report on Friday casting doubt on their going ahead.

January 22, 2021, 17:32 Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

An unnamed government official was quoted in the Times stating it would be "too difficult" to hold the event.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said: "There's no doubt [widespread vaccinations in the US and Europe] will have a positive effect.

"But it doesn't solve everything."

Pessimism over the Games' staging this year has been growing in recent weeks.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said on 7 January there could be no guarantee the Games would go ahead and last week Sir Keith Mills, chief executive of London 2012, said he thought it was "unlikely" the competition would take place. In Japan, a recent Kyodo News poll found that 80% of the the population surveyed wanted the Olympics to be either cancelled or postponed again.