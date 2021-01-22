More than 50,000 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) escort convoys of local residents and refugees every day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the territory of Karabakh, the length of safe public roads is increasing. Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the return of refugees to their homes.

87 refugees were transported by buses from Yerevan, Armenia's capital, to Stepanakert in the past one day.

In total, 50,390 refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Artsakh, the ministry said.

Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian assistance, and restore civilian infrastructure.

Round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire regime are carried out at 27 observation posts.