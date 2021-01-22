The Russian Armed Forces sent more reinforcements and heavy military equipment to the Al-Qamishli Airport this week, as they strengthen their presence east of the Euphrates River, Almasdarnews.com reports.

January 22, 2021, 14:56 Russian reinforcements and heavy equipment head to Turkish frontlines in northeast Syria

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the latest reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Russian Armed Forces deployed more troops to the frontlines with the Turkish military and their allied militants near the key town of Tal Tamr.

In a video released by RuVesna.SU’s YouTube channel on Thursday, a Russian IL-76 cargo plane can be seen arriving at the Al-Qamishli Airport, marking the second time in ten days that they have brought in more reinforcements and military equipment.

The deployment of Russian reinforcements and heavy equipment to the Al-Hasakah Governorate comes at a time increased tension between Turkey and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Turkey views the SDF and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) as offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who they previously fought a long war against in the latter part of the 20th Century.