ՀԱՅՐУСENG
Political solution on NK status essential for securing regional peace – US Ambassador to Armenia

Lynne M. Tracy, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia has published an article titled “Democracy is Precious” where she says that the United States “renews its commitment to partnering with the Armenian people, Government, civil society, media, and the private sector to support the aspirations of the Armenian people who voiced their choice for meaningful, tangible reforms to strengthen the institutions of Armenia’s democratic institutions and for a more prosperous future”.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ambassador’s article is presented below:

“On January 20, 2021 just before 12:00pm in Washington, D.C., President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. took the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States. His Vice President, Kamala Harris, was also sworn in, becoming not only the first woman, but also the first Black and Indian American to hold the office.

In his inaugural address, President Biden said of the moment, “We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.” As we have seen over the last few weeks, and as President Biden emphasized, democracy cannot be taken for granted, even after nearly two and a half centuries in the United States.

Since Armenia’s independence, the United States has supported Armenia in its fight for democracy – not because we have perfected it ourselves, but because we know how much work it takes to protect and defend. Critical to this task are building and maintaining strong democratic institutions and advancing the rule of law, providing economic opportunity for all, and broadening access to education. It is a process that demands unity, resolve and perseverance, often in the face of enormous challenges.

As the United States begins a new chapter in our own country’s history, we renew our commitment to partnering with the Armenian people, Government, civil society, media, and the private sector to support the aspirations of the Armenian people who voiced their choice for meaningful, tangible reforms to strengthen the institutions of Armenia’s democratic institutions and for a more prosperous future.

Democracy and the rule of law are cornerstones of the U.S.-Armenia relationship, but we have an even broader common positive agenda. Supporting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, expanding trade and investment, promoting energy security, managing environmental resources responsibly, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and investing in people through educational opportunities reflect a deep and wide U.S.-Armenia partnership that I am confident will continue to strengthen.

Above all, we recognize the urgent work to be done in moving forward following the devastating conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The U.S. government has responded to Armenia’s critical needs by providing clothes, food, child-friendly safe-spaces, and shelter to displaced peoples. The United States continues to call for the swift and safe return of the remaining detainees. We condemn the acts of atrocities connected with the conflict. Those responsible must be held to account. And, while the fighting has stopped, the need for an enduring political solution on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is essential for securing regional peace and stability.

As I look ahead to the upcoming year, I acknowledge the many challenges we still face. But I am confident that, together, we are up to the task. We will continue to support Armenia as it rebuilds in the years to come. As President Biden said on Wednesday – “We have never ever, ever failed in America when we have acted together.” That emphasis on togetherness transcends our borders – together with our Armenian friends and partners, we will tackle the challenges before us, uphold our shared values, and ensure that democracy and the rule of law prevail, leading to a brighter future for us all”.


     

Artak Beglaryan discussed a number of humanitarian programs with Head of the ICRC Artsakh mission

On 21 January, Artak Beglaryan, Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President received Head of the Stepanakert Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission Bertrand Lamon.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

More than 50,000 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) escort convoys of local residents and refugees every day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Stable operational situation maintained along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight January 19-20, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reports.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Russian reinforcements and heavy equipment head to Turkish frontlines in northeast Syria

