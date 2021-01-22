Artsakh emergency service: 4 more dead bodies found, 3 of which are civilians

As a result of search and rescue operations yesterday, four more dead bodies were found, three of which are civilians. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The body of Marina Hayrapetyan, an elderly woman, was found in the Drakhtik village of Hadrut. The bodies of Serzhik Avagyan and Yura Arushanyan were found in a park at the village of Azokh in Hadrut. They were also elderly persons. A medical examination is being carried out. The body of the serviceman was found in Jrakan (Jabrayil). The serviceman, according to preliminary reports, was a volunteer. Overall, the bodies of 1251 servicemen and civilians were found during search operations so far,” he said.