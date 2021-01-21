The team behind the Oxford vaccine is preparing to design new versions of its jab in response to the different coronavirus variants that have emerged in the UK and elsewhere, The Independent informs.

January 21, 2021, 11:30 Oxford scientists preparing to design new versions of COVID vaccine

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Scientists at the university are currently assessing the ability of their vaccine to provide protection against the British and South African variants which were detected late last year, with the results of this analysis set to be released within the first half of next month.

However, the Oxford team is adopting an “at-risk” approach and intends to begin synthesising new versions of the vaccine without waiting to find out if they will be needed, with professor Sarah Gilbert – one of the lead scientists – “actively working on this”.

This comes as prime minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will be able to approve modified vaccines as quickly as required in the face of new and emerging coronavirus vaccines.