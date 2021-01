9 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 2266 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh.

The death toll stands at 31. The number of active cases is 33.