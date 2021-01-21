Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. became the 46th US president on Wednesday, completing the most daunting power transfer in recent American history, CNBC reports.

January 21, 2021, 10:32 Joe Biden is sworn in as 46th president of United States

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Inaugurated in a fortified Washington under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, the 78-year-old Democrat took the oath of office at the US Capitol in front of a sparse bipartisan crowd.

He enters the White House exactly two weeks after a mob inflamed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol, disrupting the transition to Biden’s administration and leaving five people dead.

Biden took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, with his left hand on a family Bible. During an inaugural address in which he called on Americans to reject efforts to sow division and pledged to work for the voters who did not support him, Biden declared, “Democracy has prevailed.”

“On this hallowed ground where, just a few days ago, violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries,” Biden said.