Iranian FM to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia next week

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif plans to visit Yerevan, Moscow, Baku and Tbilisi next week, mehrnews informed.
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''I plan to pay a visit to Caucasus and Russia’', Zarif said, adding that he holds negotiations also with Turkey.
''Yesterday evening I had a productive phone conversation with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu. I plan to visit the countries that are able to work together to help overcome Karabakh crisis and establish peace and stability in the region'', he said.