“Shushi is an Armenian cultural center” – Yerevan’s response to Baku

The Republic of Armenia will not agree with Azerbaijan’s claims that the “town of Shushi is a center of Turkish culture”, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in parliament when asked on the matter by My Step bloc MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Shushi is an Armenian cultural center. We will not agree to the claims that Shushi is a Turkish cultural center. We are sure that we will receive the international community’s support in this matter,” Aivazian said.

The Azeri authorities have announced that they want to transform Shushi – a town in Nagorno Karabakh which was captured by the Azeri forces during the 2020 Artsakh War – into a “Turkish cultural center”.