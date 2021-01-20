In a deeply personal and at times emotional speech, President-elect Joe Biden delivered a final goodbye to his home state of Delaware on Tuesday before departing for the White House, thanking his supporters and the state he said helped raise him, The Independent reports.

January 20, 2021, 16:48 Joe Biden cries in emotional speech before heading to Washington DC for inauguration

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It's kind of emotional for me,” Mr Biden said behind tears. “Look, you were with me my whole career, through the good times and the bad.”

“In our family, the values we share, the character we strive for, the way we view the world — it all comes from home,” he added. "It all comes from Delaware."

The president-elect, who was set to be sworn in on the steps of the US Capitol on Wednesday, recalled meeting his wife, soon-to-be First Lady Dr Jill Biden, in the state where he served as a US Senator. He also recounted how much his late son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, loved their hometown.