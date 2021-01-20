Polish politician offered 50,000$ to cancel publication of a brochure on Azerbaijani war crimes in Karabakh

Polish politician Tomasz Lech Buczek says that Azerbaijan has offered 50,000$ for canceling the publication of brochure on Azerbaijani war crimes against Armenians in the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Buczek has shared the screenshot of a message received from an Azerbaijani social media user, reading: ""The Azerbaijani government will give you $50,000, if you don't publish the publication about Azerbaijani crimes. If interested, please post a photo of Baku on January 25th on Facebook."

"President Aliyev probably heard about my publication?" My response to Baku is: "Release the Armenian prisoners of war," Buczek wrote in an accompanying message to the screenshot, Panorama.am reports.

To note, Buczek earlier organized a fund-raising campaign for publishing the brochure. He said that the brochure would be the world's first printed publication on Azerbaijan's war crimes against the Armenian population in Karabakh in 2020.

The publication specifically details the tortures and inhuman treatment of Armenian war prisoners held in Azerbaijan.