Polish politician offered 50,000$ to cancel publication of a brochure on Azerbaijani war crimes in Karabakh

Polish politician Tomasz Lech Buczek says that Azerbaijan has offered 50,000$ for canceling the publication of brochure on Azerbaijani war crimes against Armenians in the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Buczek has shared the screenshot of a message received from an Azerbaijani social media user, reading: ""The Azerbaijani government will give you $50,000, if you don't publish the publication about Azerbaijani crimes. If interested, please post a photo of Baku on January 25th on Facebook." 

"President Aliyev probably heard about my publication?" My response to Baku is: "Release the Armenian prisoners of war," Buczek wrote in an accompanying message to the screenshot, Panorama.am reports.

To note, Buczek  earlier organized a fund-raising campaign for publishing the brochure. He said that the brochure would be the world's first printed publication on Azerbaijan's war crimes against the Armenian population in Karabakh in 2020. 

The publication specifically details the tortures and inhuman treatment of Armenian war prisoners held in Azerbaijan. 


     

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Artsakh Government to pay students' tuition fees

The tuition fees of all students of Artsakh State University for the 2020-2021 academic year will be paid by the Government of the Artsakh Republic.

Artsakh emergency service: One fallen soldier found in Jabrayil

As a result of search operations yesterday, the body of a fallen soldier was found in Jabrayil; a forensic medical examination has been ordered to identify him.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Joe Biden cries in emotional speech before heading to Washington DC for inauguration

Pentagon nominee hopes US-Russia cooperation in the Arctic region will continue

Iran nuclear deal: Rouhani says 'ball in U.S. court now'

Russia reports over 21,000 daily COVID-19 cases

