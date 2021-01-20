Armenian FM receives Ambassadors of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Wednesday received the ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries (Russia, France, and the US) to Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The post-war situation, regional security, and peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone were on the agenda of the meeting.

The Armenian FM emphasized the need for complete implementation of the fundamental principles for the settlement, in this context highlighting the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination and security.

Introducing the implementation process of the November 9 statement relating to the establishment of the ceasefire and the deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh, the FM stressed the priority of full and uninterrupted addressing of humanitarian issues, in particular over the return of the prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons.

The Armenian FM and the foreign Ambassadors also exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the ongoing actions aimed at addressing the needs of Artsakh-Armenians. In this context a special importance was attached to the engagement of the international structures, in particular the UN and its specialized agencies.

The minister also drew the attention of the guests on the necessity of taking urgent measures for preserving the Armenian historical-cultural, religious heritage in the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control, taking into account Azerbaijan’s steps aimed at eliminating the Armenian cultural, historical heritage or distorting the identity.

The sides exchanged views also on a number of other issues of mutual interest.