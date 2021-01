The tuition fees of all students of Artsakh State University for the 2020-2021 academic year will be paid by the Government of the Artsakh Republic.

January 20, 2021, 15:30 Artsakh Government to pay students' tuition fees

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: As reported by Artsakh State University, President Arayik Harutyunyan stated this during the meeting with members of the University Academic Council held Wednesday at the presidential residence.